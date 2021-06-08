HAMDEN (WFSB) - A Hamden man was killed and another injured in two separate shootings early Sunday.
According to police, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the parking lot of 940 Dixwell Avenue.
Investigation revealed that a 29-year-old male was shot. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Police said at least one motor vehicle was struck by bullets. Several gunshots were fired at the scene.
Then at approximately 3:15a.m., while investigating the shooting, officers heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of Hamden Park Drive.
Upon arrival, officers found a man, identified as 38-year-old Jonquay Morrison of Hamden, victim lying in the road suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. Hamden Fire Rescue rendered medical assistance.
Morrison was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Hamden Police Department Detective Division is continuing the investigations.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden Police at 203-230-4000.
