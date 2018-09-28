NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police are investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday evening.
The shooting happened on Quinnipiac Avenue just before midnight.
Police said the victim, 25-year-old Jonathan Brito, had been shot twice.
He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.
Anyone with information should contact New Haven police.
