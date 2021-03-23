WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A police report outlines more details of what happened during a Watertown hatchet attack last week.
A 16-year-old, identified as Julian Frantzis, is facing several charges, including criminal attempt at murder.
He’s now being tried as an adult after police said he stalked his classmate and tried to kill her.
RELATED: Teen arrested for hatchet attack, home invasion in Watertown
It happened last Wednesday afternoon at a home on Morris Town Line Highway.
According to the police report, the victim told police she saw Frantzis standing at the back door of her home on Wednesday afternoon.
That’s when she ran upstairs to call her father, thinking the back door was locked. However, she heard it open and Frantzis came inside.
The victim tried to hide in the closet, but Frantzis reportedly opened the closet door and "swung something that cut both of her legs."
She told police she remembered seeing Frantzis with “a small ax (hatchet) and also a knife which she believed to be a kitchen knife.”
The victim said Frantzis continued to stab her when a neighbor entered the room to help the victim. That's when Frantzis jumped out of the bedroom window and ran into the woods.
The victim told police that Frantzis had been harassing her and stalking her since the beginning of the year.
She told police she felt as though Frantzis “has an obsession with her and makes her feel very uncomfortable.” She also said he gave her $220 in case as a birthday gift.
Frantzis was ultimately captured by police and is being charged with with criminal attempt at murder, home invasion, first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree stalking, risk of injury to a minor and first-degree burglary.
In a statement, the Watertown School District said "As the privacy of the student(s) involved is very important, the Watertown Public Schools takes the confidentiality of this situation very seriously for all parties. We continue to focus on moving forward with the best interest and safety of our entire school community in mind. Our administrative team and school student support teams continue to be here for the students, faculty, and families of WHS."
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the victim, which can be found by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.