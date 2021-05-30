(WFSB) - One of the victims from Friday's murder-suicide in Windsor Locks has been identified as a CT Food Bank/FoodShare employee.
Monica Obrebski, the senior director of external relations for the CT Food Bank/FoodShare, said that Delores Tracey Wisdom died in the tragic incident.
Wisdom was an employee of the organizations and was the Volunteer Services Manager.
In a statement, CT Food Bank/FoodShare President and CEO Jason Jakubowski said:
“Heartbroken and devastated don’t even begin to describe what we’re feeling today. Delores was more than just our co-worker, she was our friend. She had an energy and a charisma that would light up any room she was in, and her passion for the work that we do was undeniably infectious. It’s going to take us all awhile to wrap our heads around this… but for now, our family simply prays for Delores and hers.”
Back on Friday, 18-year-old Lauren "Lela" Leslie of Bloomfield was identified by her family as one of the victims.
We have reached out to the office of the chief medical examiner for additional details surrounding the Windsor Locks incident, but they declined our request for further comment.
Windsor Locks Police have not yet responded to our request for further comment.
