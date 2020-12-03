WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - A deadly crash involving a Honda can a pickup truck closed a road in Wolcott on Wednesday morning.
Police identified the victim who was killed as 42-year-old Thomas Rivera.
According to police, it happened in the area of 250 County Rd.
They said two people were in the Honda, including driver Thomas Rivera and passenger 21-year-old Justice Rivera of Waterbury.
One person was in the truck. He was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The people in the Honda had to be extricated by firefighters. Thomas Rivera was pronounced dead on the scene. Justice Rivera was brought to a hospital with what was described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said it appeared that the driver of the Honda was headed south on County Road and crossed the centerline. At that point, the driver slammed head-on into the pickup truck that was headed north.
Police said Country Road was closed while they investigated what happened.
Alternate routes were suggested, including Todd and Woodtick roads, or through Bristol.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.