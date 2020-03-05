HARTFORD (WFSB) - Police identified a man who was killed in a shooting in Hartford on Wednesday night.
According to police, 25-year-old Anthony Swaby was found to be suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital.
He was found in the area of 160 Holcomb St.
Swaby was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Detectives from major crimes, along with the crime scene division responded to assist in the investigation.
Police did not have any information about a suspect, but said there will be more information to come.
They said the incident appeared to be a targeted attack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police at 860-722-8477.
Poor parenting has consequences. Stop blaming guns and start blaming the people producing all these violent delinquents.
We can't stop poor parenting but we can stop shootings by putting the police back on the street.
Just starting to get a little warm. The sinking Star will have a record breaking shooting gallery this summer. Get ready with the reverend signal and the marches.
Spring comes early in the Shooting Star.
