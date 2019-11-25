GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police identified the person who was killed in an apartment complex fire in Glastonbury on Friday night.
They said 59-year-old Francesco Bertuglia was found dead in an apartment.
Emergency crews responded to a fire at the Griswold Gardens Apartment Homes on Salem Court around 8:30 p.m. for report of smoke in the building.
When firefighters went into the apartment, they found Bertuglia dead inside.
The fire was contained to one apartment, but several surrounding apartments were evacuated.
Residents from five units were displaced.
The state fire marshal's office is on the scene helping with the investigation.
No other details were released.
