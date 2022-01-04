WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 64-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound in a home invasion in Waterbury Monday night, police said.
Officers responded to the incident on Elmwood Avenue around 10:28 p.m.
Police say the victim’s injury was non-life-threatening and he was taken to Waterbury Hospital.
Several other people were home at the time and were not injured, officials said.
Police report four males entered the residence unlawfully and threatened the people inside.
The male victim was injured by the gunshot wound during an altercation with the four suspects.
Officials say the suspects fled the home before police arrived.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.