SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) - One person was killed and two people were injured in an early morning two-car crash Saturday in Southington.
Police identified the man who died as 23-year-old Vincent Fairbanks of Meriden.
According to fire officials, emergency crews were called to the scene on the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike near Orchard Road around 1:30 a.m.
Officials said the vehicle Fairbanks was in was traveling west and another vehicle was traveling east on the turnpike before both collided. One of the vehicles overturned.
Police said Fairbanks was pronounced dead at the scene.
A female occupant, identified as 21-year-old Allissa Ducas of Meriden, sustained serious injuries and was transported to St. Mary's Hospital.
The operator of the other vehicle, 63-year-old Toby Durgan of Southington, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Bradley Memorial Hospital.
The road has reopened following the investigation.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southington police at 860-621-0101.
