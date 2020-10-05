HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman in a wheelchair died and a man was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle last week in Hartford.
Hartford police identified the victim who died as 49-year-old Madeline Feliciano of Hartford.
The other pedestrian who survived is 59-year-old Oscar Ramos-Garcia, also of Hartford.
Hartford police said 34-year-old Raquel Vasquez of New Britain was found and arrested on Interstate 84.
Lt. Paul Cicero said the incident happened in the area of Park and Washington streets just after 1:40 a.m. on Thursday.
The 49-year-old woman, who had been in a wheelchair, was pronounced dead after being transported to Hartford Hospital. The other person, a 59-year-old man, was listed as being in critical condition.
Cicero said that the driver had fled the scene and was followed by an eyewitness.
Vasquez was detained by police a short while later and was charged with operating under the influence.
She was also charged with evading responsibility, evading resulting in death, second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Park Street was closed into Thursday morning as police investigated.
The road has since reopened.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
