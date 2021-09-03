FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – The search for answers continues in Farmington following a deadly plane crash on Thursday.

Four people were on a plane that crashed into the Trumpf Inc. building in Farmington on Thursday morning. They all were killed in the crash.

On Friday morning, Farmington police identified them as William O’Leary, 55, from Bristol, and Mark Morrow, 57, from Danbury, who were both pilots on the plane.

The two passengers were identified as Courtney Haviland, 33, from Boston, MA and her husband William Shrauner, 32, from Boston, MA.

The plane, which took off from Robertson Airport in Plainville, had mechanical failure during take-off, and eventually crashed on the ground and ended up hitting the Trumpf Inc. building on Hyde Road.

Friday morning, investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were at the scene, looking to determine the cause of the crash.

There were more than 100 people inside the Trumpf building on Thursday morning when the crash happened. All employees were accounted for, with two injuries.

An NTSB spokesperson said investigators arrived at the scene on Friday morning to begin what could take a 10 day to nearly two-year investigation before the full report comes out.

In a statement the NTSB said “The investigator will document the scene, examine the aircraft, request any air traffic communications, radar data, weather reports and try to contact any witnesses. Also, the investigator will request maintenance records of the aircraft, and medical records and flight history of the pilot.”