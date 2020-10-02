WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- It’s been one year since the deadly B-17 plane crash at Bradley International Airport.
Seven people were killed in the crash on Oct. 2, 2019.
There were 13 people on board the World War II bomber when it crashed into a de-icing facility at the airport, just minutes after taking off on that Wednesday morning.
TIMELINE: 7 killed during B-17 crash at Bradley
The Federal Aviation Administration said back in March that there were problems with two of the aircraft's four engines.
The FAA also said the owner of the plane, the Collings Foundation, did not follow the requirements of its permission to operate the aircraft and carry passengers.
United by a Love for WWII History: B-17 crash victims remembered
As a result, the FAA revoked The Collings Foundation's permission to fly paying customers.
NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly vintage plane crash
Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the Collings Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.