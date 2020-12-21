BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed outside of Bridgeport Sports bar early Sunday morning.
Bridgeport police identified the victims as 19-year-old Jaheim Warren of Derby and 24-year-old Andrew Stephenson of Bridgeport.
Police said both were likely shot as the result of an ongoing dispute.
According to police, officers were called to the scene at the former Mango'z Sports Bar, located at 456 Connecticut Ave. around 1 a.m.
Officers located three gunshot victims who were transported to Bridgeport Hospital. A fourth victim arrived by private car.
Police said Warren and Stephenson were both pronounced dead at the hospital.
A 26-year-old male sustained serious injuries from gunshot wounds but is expected to survive. A 21-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.
The surviving victims do not appear to have been the intended targets, police revealed.
Detectives processed a crime scene at the location of the shooting.
Officers who initially responded to the scene were met by a large uncooperative crowd.
Patrol supervisors requested mutual aid assistance from Stratford police and the Connecticut State Police to help with crowd control at the crime scene and Bridgeport Hospital.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Bridgeport police at 203-576-TIPS.
This bar does not have a valid license to sell alcohol or even operate as a bar, police said. The circumstances surrounding who owns the bar and why it was open are the subject of an ongoing investigation.
Well this bar is DONE! Forget the 4 people shot (just another day in ct lately)....King Lamont is going to crucify them for being open at 1am!
Exactly. The penalty for being open after curfew will be more severe than the one the shooter(s) will receive, and I'm sure they had the proper credentials for the serialized firearm and magazines that held 10 rounds or less. By the way everything after the comma is sarcasm for those of you who didn't recognize it.
