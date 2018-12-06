WASHINGTON (WFSB) - Victims and survivors of gun violence are demanding action on gun violence from Congress.
The group, which includes people affected by gun violence in 21 states, including Sandy Hook in Connecticut, is holding a news conference at 10 a.m. in Washington DC.
Stream it here.
Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, Reps. Elizabeth Esty and Mike Thompson of California, members of the Newtown Action Alliance and others will take part in the call for action.
It's happening at the Hart Senate Office Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.