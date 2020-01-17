EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police in East Hartford said they are investigating after a man who was picking up a GrubHub order was seen on surveillance video stealing someone’s wallet.
It happened at the Taco Bell on Silver Lane earlier this week.
The victim reached out to Eyewitness News to report the theft. She had set her wallet down on a table for a moment while filling up a fountain drink.
Surveillance footage provided by Taco Bell shows a GrubHub bag sitting on the counter near the cash register.
The woman’s wallet is seen on a table nearby, and that’s when the male suspect walks by and swipes it.
He then walks over to the counter, grabs the GrubHub bag, and walks out.
Police said they had been working to get in touch with GrubHub in an effort to identify the suspect.
GrubHub did respond by saying they became aware of the incident and immediately terminated the driver's contract. They also said they are cooperating with local authorities.
In a statement, GrubHub said "As a matter of practice, we do extensive motor vehicle and criminal background checks before contracting with any delivery partner, and our process examines federal, state and local records available to us by law. Additionally, we continuously recheck these records while any driver is contracted with us."
The company also did clarify that GrubHub drivers are not employees, but independent contractors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.