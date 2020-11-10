STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- The University of Connecticut has placed five residence halls under quarantine after 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported on campus.
The announcement was made on Tuesday, where officials said Werth, Tolland, Middlesex, Batterson, and Belden residence halls have been placed under quarantine.
The 11 on-campus cases have impacted a total of 544 students, officials said.
There were also 23 new off-campus positive cases reported on Tuesday.
According to the Dean of Students, this is the highest number of positive cases reported in a single day since testing began at UConn.
"UConn is not immune from the risk of COVID and the dangers it presents to ourselves and those we love. Recent events at nearby universities remind us that large gatherings and failing to follow universal precautions can have a dramatic consequence on our ability to be a Husky family. It is of critical importance that we stay strong, stay connected and continue to care for the health and safety of others. We know how to do this. Our success, to date, has been earned through your great work. Let’s not put that in jeopardy," the university said in a letter to students.
A video of UConn students at a bar on Friday night is making many question if that is what caused the recent increase in cases.
The video sent to Eyewitness News shows students filing into Huskies Tavern after the 9:30 p.m. restaurant curfew.
The person who sent the video, who does not want to be identified, said Huskies was open on Friday night until 1 a.m.
"There's so many people there were in the tents, there as well as out line waiting. That's not including up above on the deck, there's so many people," the unidentified person said.
Channel 3 went to the bar, wanting to know why it didn't close at 9:30 p.m.
"We were given special permission by Eastern Highland Health District, essentially the Mansfield Town Health Department, to stay open past that hour because we had a preplanned event," said Steven Cunningham, Huskies Tavern.
Cunningham admits it wasn't a goo look and that's why they cut their event short on Saturday night and committed to cancelling live entertainment for the rest of the semester.
"For the concern of UConn students, our own staff, and the Mansfield Community," Cunningham said.
It's too early to tell if the party at Huskies Tavern is tied to the coronavirus cases.
"The cases went down, so people got a little more relaxed, but we definitely need to stick with it," said Emma Chee, a UConn junior.
If the quarantine period extends beyond Nov. 20 when the residence halls close for winter recess, students will receive guidance on how to quarantine at home if they choose to do so, the university said.
Students needing to be tested can do so on campus Monday through Friday at the field house.
