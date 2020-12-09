HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A Quinnipiac University professor goes viral for all the right reasons.
A video of her class thanking her for her dedication has more than a million views on Tik Tok.
In this socially distanced age, paper and pen were used to send a message that ended up connecting just as powerfully at the human touch.
Teachers and students entered this year nervous about teaching and learning online.
“I was dreading teaching on Zoom because of that connection factor,” said Catherine Soloman, Quinnipiac University Sociology Professor.
Professor Catherine Solomon was heading into her 16th year at Quinnipiac while Nina Pezzello was just getting started.
“I was a little nervous to go to college, mainly online because I didn’t know how I was going to adapt to it,” said Nina Pezzello.
For Pezzello and her 33 online classmates, they found solace in Solomon’s Intro to Sociology.
“It was very inclusive, and she also found a way to make everything super fun regardless of being over Zoom,” Pezzello said.
So, when the semester came to an end, on the last day of class, they wanted to do something fun and unique over the platform they’ve been forced to adapt to.
“Within five minutes of me sending the message, pretty much everyone from the class liked it,” Pezzello said.
The idea came together in a couple of days and it started with the student’s cameras turned off.
“She’s very serious about us having our cameras on, which we all kind of love because it makes us talk to each other,” Pezzello said.
“I thought maybe there was a tech issue. I did have a thought that they were all going to slack off on the last day. I will admit that thought did cross my mind, then I thought, no, that’s not like them,” Solomon said.
Then, the big reveal happened.
Across all major social media, this video got more than one million views. It crossed that threshold on Tik Tok alone.
After all the shared trepidation from students and faculty, it was confirmed, Solomon passed with flying colors.
“I really wanted it to be a good experience and it was just really moving and I feel like, ok, maybe I did a good job,” Solomon said.
For the students, it was never their intention to get this type of attention, but they’re not turning it down.
“I’m just so happy that professor’s name is getting out there and she’s getting the recognition because she does deserve it. She’s one of the best professors or teachers I’ve ever had,” Pezzello said.
After this semester, Solomon and her class both came away feeling good about the online learning and are looking forward to potentially another semester of it next year.
