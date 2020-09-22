NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – An officer in Naugatuck is being investigated after a video of a traffic stop began circulating social media.
The Naugatuck Police Department said it learned of the video on September 21 that depicted a traffic stop involving a Naugatuck Police Officer.
The officer involved in the incident was identified as Officer Ian Kosky.
The department said the footage stemmed from a traffic stop that occurred on Sept. 21 around 9 a.m. at a road construction site on Rubber Avenue.
A formal complain was filed from the subject in the traffic stop.
Chief Steven Hunt has ordered an internal investigation of the incident to be initiated.
Kosky has been with the Naugatuck Police Department for 14 years.
The department said the investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.
Naugatuck police have not released the video of the traffic stop at this time and did not say if the officer was wearing a body camera at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5222.
This is becoming pretty ridiculous when every time a cop pulls over somebody there's a video and an investigation. Sounds like a set-up if somebody just "happened" to video tape a encounter with a police officer at a construction site?
