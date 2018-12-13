CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Controversy is brewing in Cromwell after this week’s suspension of two top school administrators.
The superintendent and the assistant superintendent have been put on paid leave after an anonymous complaint and a surveillance video.
Eyewitness News was able to see this video today.
The person who made the anonymous complaint claims the superintendent and the assistant superintendent have been engaged in an inappropriate relationship.
That is being investigated and so is this surveillance video.
Cromwell's Board of Education is trying to find out what may or may not have happened between two top administrators.
An anonymous letter was sent to administrators and all board members.
Along with it, a DVD taken from cameras inside the school's central office of superintendent John Maloney and assistant superintendent Krista Karch.
Eyewitness News requested the video and was able to see the 30 second clip.
Karch is seen leaving the building, behind her is Maloney.
He locks a door behind him and then hugs Karch and apparently kisses her.
The exchange is brief and then they both leave.
Regarding this video, Maloney's attorney says, ‘I don't think it indicated he did any wrong. This was not a romantic kiss. That accusation is false and fabricated."
At a town meeting Tuesday night, the focus seemed to be more on the anonymous complaint and how that person got this video.
“The person who did that should be ashamed of themselves for doing that. I don't know how they sleep with themselves at night,” said Frank Emanuele.
Maloney has been with Cromwell for a while. He was a principal and an assistant superintendent until promoted last year.
Karch was a teacher in Portland before being hired in 2017.
Both are married.
The town has hired a private law firm to investigation.
Given the nature of the and positions of those involved, they don't want the investigation to drag on and are hoping for the investigation to be complete before the holidays.
