OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- Some disturbing video posted recently on social media out of Old Saybrook has the school district investigating.
In the video, male students are seen doing something called “the George Floyd challenge.”
It’s a disturbing trend happening around the world where kids are mimicking Minneapolis police as they retained George Floyd.
The Old Saybrook video is 13 seconds and mocks the May 25 killing of Floyd, who died in police custody after a cop knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
So far, Old Saybrook police have received one complaint.
In a statement, school Superintendent Jan Perruccio said last week “administration became aware of a video in which youths from Old Saybrook Public Schools and others imitated the scene of the death of George Floyd. As soon as we became aware of the video, we initiated an investigation.”
Child Psychologist Dr. Laura Saunders, from the Institute of Living at Hartford Hospital, weighed in on what possess young people to mimic something like this.
“This is one of the downsides of social media. The phenomenon is actually called identification with the aggressor, and these situations, young people, are identifying with the aggressor,” she said.
Social media sites like TikTok post warnings, saying “we do not permit content that celebrates violent tragedies or disparages their victims.”
Saunders said the pandemic may have something to do with adolescents engaging in this trend.
“Unfortunately during these COVID times, I think there’s a little bit more frustration, anxiety tension in the air,” Saunders said.
