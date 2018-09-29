NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - On Thursday morning, two students engaged in sexual conduct in a classroom that was recorded on a cell phone, an official said.
Principal Damon Pearce said in an e-mail to staff that a video of the sexual act between a male and a female student was recorded, and then air dropped to the high school community.
School administration was notified of the incident after it occurred and New Britain Police are investigating.
Pearce said students had already approached him the café and in the hallway about the incident by 12:30.
All appropriate authorities have been notified according to Superintendent Nancy Sarra.
Parents were notified of the sexual behavior through a phone call.
Pearce said the following in an e-mail to staff:
While there is no need for us the initiate a conversation with the kids about the incident, should a student raises the issue with you, please respond with the following points:
1) School officials knew about and responded to the situation shortly after it occurred.
2) Please note that the general student population needs to be respectful. Two students made a poor decision and now have to deal with the ramifications. Please ask the students to be respectful and refrain from discussing the matter.
3) Please be thoughtful about the choices that you make every day. A hasty decision can last a lifetime.
And while we are on this topic, a quick reminder to folks regarding these types of incidents and communication with the public:
1) Please do not engage in any Facebook/social media posts related to this incident
2) If any media reaches out, please refer them to me (and in order to ensure we have a single choice, I'll refer them to the superintendent.).
