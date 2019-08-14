BERLIN, MA (WFSB) -- A police department in Massachusetts took to Facebook, to showcase what can happen if you text while driving.
shows a car veering off the road and slamming into a utility pole.
It happened in the town of Berlin, Mass., just outside of Worcester, on July 23.
According to police, the driver was texting while driving.
The impact of the crash caused the car to flip over and the pole to fall to the ground.
The driver wasn’t seriously hurt.
In the post, the police dept. wrote "Please use this as a self reminder, or to show your family & friends. The text, email, Facebook, Snapchat Message can wait- it is not worth your life or the life of another person."
