SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Southington are looking for the person who abandoned a puppy inside a paper bag on the side of the road.
Ellyn Stoltz was leaving Empress Drive in Southington on Thursday when she spotted a tiny beagle dumped on the side of the road.
"He was in an Abercrombie and Fitch shopping bag that had a handful of kibble in it and he was crawling out of the bag and we are right near a main road, so he was very close to west center street," Stoltz said Thursday.
Stoltz has rescued two dogs herself, and she says she could tell the dog had been abandoned.
"I think it’s because of my dogs that I rescued eight years ago," she said. "Their story is that they were left on the side of the road in a cardboard box in South Carolina, so it startled me for a second but I immediately realized that’s what was happening to this puppy."
She brought him home.
"He was terrified, but I was able to get him to eat and drink a little bit," Stoltz said.
Police said the puppy is about 6 weeks old.
He was found to have injuries and was showing serious signs of neglect.
Stoltz says he’s missing one of his back paws and the other one seems to be injured too.
On Friday, police said his health was improving and he's starting to eat and play and is expected to recover.
Now, he’s in the care of Southington’s animal control and they say he’s on the road to recovery, while police have opened an animal cruelty case.
The community wants justice and neighbors even delivered surveillance footage to police of the car that was spotted stopping on Empress for several seconds.
The beagle would be found just minutes later at the same spot.
Desmond's Army Animal Law Advocates Inc. is also offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
Adoption requests aren’t being taken just yet, as the puppy is still recovering.
In the meantime, anyone with information should contact police at 860-378-1649.
