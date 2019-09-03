WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A West Haven resident shared a video on Tuesday that showed a truck blow right past a school bus that was stopped to pick up a student.
It happened Tuesday morning on Allings Crossing Road.
A viewer shared the video with Channel 3, which shows the bus stopping and putting out its stop sign, preparing to pick up a student.
A white truck is seen not slowing down, and going right through the bus stop.
You can hear the bus airing its horn well before, and as the truck is going past.
Thankfully, the student being picked up stayed in the driveway and did not attempt to cross the street.
The person who posted the video said he is working with the police department to address the issue.
