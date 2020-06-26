GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- State troopers stopped a wrong-way driver on I-95 early Friday morning.
Police said a trooper was in the Groton turnaround of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge when a vehicle was seen entering the highway from Route 184 and traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
With emergency lights activated, the trooper traveled to the New London side of the bridge in an attempt to stop the vehicle.
The trooper then began traveling on the southbound side of the highway, across from the wrong way driver, as additional troopers began traveling northbound in an attempt to stop the driver.
From across the median, the trooper signaled to the driver to stop, and she eventually did on the shoulder.
According to police, the car nearly missed striking the police cruiser at one point.
The driver, a 29-year-old woman from Putnam, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, and traveling the wrong way.
In a Facebook post, police said this incident serves as a reminder to always travel in the right most lanes. “An intoxicated wrong way driver will typically travel in your left most lane, as they believe they are traveling in their proper lane. As always, if you observe a wrong way driver immediately dial 9-1-1.”
