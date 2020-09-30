BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Tuesday’s debate was filled with interruptions, leaving a lot of viewers frustrated.
The following day, debate organizers have already promised to change the format before the next meeting between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
RELATED: Debate commission considering 'changes' to structure, format of debates after chaotic first Trump-Biden contest
Viewers shared frustrations, saying they don’t want to see a repeat performance, and some even used words like chaos and disaster to describe the debate.
“I think the presidential commission needs to think seriously about whether they even have any more presidential debates,” said Robert Titus, of Bloomfield.
Titus said he doesn’t want to see a repeat performance of Tuesday night’s presidential debate.
Hours later, he got his wish, with the presidential debate commission promising to change the format. And Titus wasn’t alone. The only disagreement seemed to be who was to blame.
“The president was too aggressive, he would not allow the other person what they wanted to say, what they wanted to ask,” said Calbian Palache, of Bloomfield.
While some blamed the president for frequently interrupting Biden, others said moderator Chris Wallace failed to take control of a format meant to encourage a more free-flowing exchange.
“I think that added to the chaos also, because he really should have taken a firm stance and taken control of the debate early,” said Brenda Lewis-Collins, of Bloomfield.
According to a CBS News poll, 69 percent of likely voters were annoyed by the debate, compared with 31 percent who say they were entertained.
Tuesday’s debate was the first of three scheduled between the two candidates.
The CBS poll found 48 percent of viewers declared Biden the winner, while 41 percent said Trump won.
However, some viewers say Trump’s interruptions did keep Biden from scoring a decisive victory.
There were some topics that seemed to peak people’s curiosity.
President Trump was the subject of more Google searches by Connecticut viewers than Joe Biden,
Viewers also used Google to search for information on things like Antifa, the “Proud Boys,” Joe Biden’s son Hunter, the coronavirus, and crime.
Of searches for those topics, both the Proud Boys and coronavirus accounted for more than 30 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.