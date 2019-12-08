The family at Channel 3 received thousands of notes, messages, and condolences from viewers, family, friends, and past and present colleagues showing admiration for long-time icon, Denise D’Ascenzo.
Our hearts are shattered for our beloved friend and colleague, Denise D’Ascenzo who passed away on Saturday morning, but we, here at the station, know that her passing has been emotional for you.
We’ve sifted through thousands of comments, notes, and prayers for strength as this time, and we sincerely appreciate each one.
“If you grew up in Connecticut like I did, you grew up with Denise D’Ascenzo on your TV,” wrote viewer Chris.
“To this aspiring journalist, she was a legend and a hero. She put her whole heart into her reporting. But more than anything else, she CARED. About her job. About her state. About us.”
Denise was known for having a bright and beautiful personality, one that was reflected on and off the air.
She loved meeting viewers, like Jeffrey, who wrote, “We will miss you. God bless your family. One of the kindest people I’ve ever met.”
Kathleen sent us a picture with Denise, Dennis, and her then baby son, writing, “I’m so honored that my son, who is now nine, was able to meet such a legend. Thank you, Denise and WFSB.”
Viewer Brittany shared a photo of her boys with Denise showing off her infectious smile. Speaking of which, viewer Lynne wrote it best.
“Denise had an [award-winning] smile and was always so cheerful, uplifting. She was ‘the light’ in any room, for sure.”
Undoubtedly, it was her warmth, empathy, and graciousness that made people welcome Denise into their homes.
Viewer Grant said it best, writing, “she was such an amazing person, although we've never met, you can tell from the pictures and stories how her life was filled with the love and support from her family, friends, and colleagues.”
Denise was a pillar in our newsroom, but also in our state. Denise loved helping people. She is known for guiding young journalists with her wisdom, from budding interns to seasoned veterans.
Thank you, Denise. Farewell, friend.
