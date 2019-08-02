Viewers who receive WFSB Channel 3 through an over-the-air antenna will have to have their televisions rescan to see the channel on Thursday.
Due to FCC regulations and mandatory antenna and tower work, Channel 3 had to lower its transmitting power.
This allowed the station to upgrade to a new channel for its FCC-mandated deadline of Aug. 1, 2019.
Viewers will need to rescan for Channel 3 once the switch over is complete, which happens at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
"Rescaning" is when the television finds all of the available channels in the area. No additional equipment is needed.
Here's how it's done:
- Select "scan" or "autotune" from the TV or converter box control menu.
- Start the scanning process and the TV automatically does the rest.
The process typically takes a few minutes to finish.
Once the rescan is complete, viewers will find Channel 3 on the same channel as before.
Anyone who experiences rescanning difficulties can find instructions be selecting the setup or menu button on the TV or converter box remote control.
The FCC's consumer hotline is also available for help. Its number is 1-888-225-5322 and press prompt number 6.
Viewers who have cable or satellite TV won't have to do anything. Service providers will handle it for their customers.
Because the station was at a lower power during the upgrade process, there may have been pockets of Connecticut that were not be able to get the signal on some days.
Channel 3 made every effort to increase transmitting power when it could.
It wishes to thank viewers for their loyal viewership and it looks forward to serving them in the months and years to come.
Viewers can also watch newscasts on the Channel 3 app and on Roku. To download the Ch. 3 app, click here.
(2) comments
“We are making every effort to increase transmitting power when we can.” Why is it every other station is working, if they all have to follow these same steps? Also, “...when we can.” Is not a very encouraging answer to when this will be fixed. I have Charter/Spectrum out of Newtown, CT and WFSB has many problems over the last few years. I thought it was Charter messing with the signal, but this post seems to say it’s WFSB... if you are looking to have a serious downturn in your viewership, you will undoubtedly succeed.
Assuming you have internet access and have either Roku or Apple TV you'll be able watch WFSB and hundreds of other stations.
