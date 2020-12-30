COVENTRY (WFSB) - A tragedy in Coventry. The town mourns the loss of two teens killed in a crash.
The sudden, tragic death of two Coventry teens brings hundreds out to remember and to mourn.
Police say 19-year-old Jacob Provost and 16-year-old Olivia Cyr were killed in a car crash on route 44 on Monday.
Hundreds of faces lit up in the glow of candlelight, coming out in the middle of a pandemic, to remember the teens Wednesday.
"It’s the worst situation that any of us could have been been forced to deal with," Michelle Provost, one of the victims' aunts said. "Please slow down, watch those speed limits. What caused this tragedy is people not following the posted speed limits."
While Jacob’s aunt makes that plea, the pain she and the hundreds in this community have is still so raw and fresh. Tears flowed and hugs were shared
"It’s really hard right now, knowing that I’m not going to be able to see him," Jacob's cousin Jesse Gillette said.
"I really miss him so being able to talk to his family is the closest thing you can get," Olivia Sheldon said.
"Being here right now, I feel him here, through everyone," Gillette said. "All of his friends, family, there’s this powerful connection right now through everyone here."
The outpouring of love shown tonight was what the victims families say they needed to begin healing.
Cyr was a student at Coventry high and on top of this outlet for grief, the school system has offered counselors as well.
