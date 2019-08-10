HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A vigil is being held tonight for a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hartford on Aug. 5.
Family members and Mothers United Against Violence will hold a vigil at 415 Hillside Avenue at 6 p.m. for 55-year-old Sharlene Mansfield of Hartford.
Mansfield was struck by a gray Hyundai Sonata just before noon on Monday.
She was taken to Hartford Hospital and was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m.
Police said they found the car that struck Mansfield on Farmington Avenue on the evening of Aug. 6.
The car was unoccupied when officers located it. However, a person fled when officers arrived on scene, but the individual was apprehended.
Locals told Channel 3 that drivers in the area speed through the neighborhood.
Angela Mateo walks that street every day, but she says she's worried after today's hit and run and a homicide here less than two weeks ago.
“It depends, like the day it happened right up the street the guy got killed and that stuff, and now you have somebody just got hit and run there, I’m concerned about that,” Mateo said.
Lt. Boisvert agrees that traffic can be an issue, but he said accidents like the hit-and-run are rare.
“It's an intersection, I mean it's a busy intersection, so it's happened in the past, but I wouldn't say it's typical here,” Boisvert said.
