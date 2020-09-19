HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Many continue to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
In Hartford, people gathered in front of the state Supreme Court to reflect on her legacy.
For people here, they said tonight was a moment of reflection.
Tomorrow, they plan to work in honor of the giant's footsteps.
"It's great to see all the people come together to remember such a phenomenal spirit and such a fighter for her entire life, the things that she fought for and the achievements that she had," said David Race of Manchester.
Appointed by former President Bill Clinton in 1993, she became known for her progressive votes on some of the most divisive modern day issues, such as abortion rights, marriage equality and immigration.
Her tireless work in the nation's highest court made her a champion for equality.
Miles away from D.C. people stood outside the Connecticut Supreme Court to mourn her passing at 87 while contemplating the future.
"I am very, very sad. I’m afraid for the country," said Susan Desilver of Northford.
The candlelight service vigil struck a religious undertone as the justice who also became a pop-culture icon, dubbed the "Notorious RBG" died on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.
While mourners remember her life, they look to what they call the fight ahead of the presidential election now that there's a vacancy on the Supreme Court.
"We know we have to continue to honor because reproductive and sexual healthcare is on the line and again people’s fundamental freedoms are on the line," said Gretchen Raffa with Planned Parenthood.
Part of the work many spoke about tonight means making sure people are ready to vote come November 3.
