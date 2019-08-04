HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The family members of a man shot and killed by a Hartford police officer gathered in Hartford on Sunday evening.
Police said Alphonso Zaporta was killed on Interstate 84 Westbound last Friday after police said he grabbed a detective’s gun following a high speed chase.
Channel 3 spoke with Zaporta’s mother, Olivia Richard, who accused police of using excessive force. If not for that, she said her son would be alive today.
“All I know is you murdered my son in cold blood, that's what I saw, and that's what you did, and some officer there said don't shoot, and you shot him 3 times,” said Richard.
State investigators released body camera footage of the shooting. To view it, click here.
