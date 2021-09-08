Vigil held for missing Avon teen

AVON, CT (WFSB) - A candlelight vigil is set for Wednesday night for a missing teenager from Avon.
State police issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Ronan Hernsdorf-Smith over the weekend.
Troopers said they were last seen on Aug. 30.
Organizers of the vigil said they disappeared after school and believe they are in grave danger. Their family told Avon police that they believe they were lured by someone in Enfield and could have been trafficked to Virginia.
State police described Hernsdorf-Smith as having brown hair and brown eyes. They are 5'10" tall and weigh about 250 pounds.
Students, school staff, police officers, and community members were at a vigil for Ronan Hernsdorf-Smith.
Kelly Hernsdorf, Ronan’s Mom, said, “I just want Ronan home. So, I’d say please come home Ronan. We really love you and miss you.”
Hernsdorf said she last saw her child when they were boarding the bus on the first day of school. “I checked in with them later on saying ‘how was school today’ and they said, ‘we’re really good haha’ and that was the last I heard.”
That was nine days ago.
Hernsdorf said, “We always have dinner together- and they weren’t there for dinner. I knew something was wrong.”
“Ronan is the kind of kid that Kelly always said just doesn’t break rules. Doesn’t smuggle candy into the theater cause it’s wrong,” said Carrie Firestone, a family friend.
It’s another reason why their family and the Avon community are concerned about Ronan’s disappearance.
Dozens came out for a vigil at the town gazebo tonight. Tears, hugs, and kind words about the teenager abundant.
Lex, Ronan’s friend said, “Ronan is one of the best people I know. They’re a good person and an even better friend. Every day I talked to them felt like a blessing, and now I felt their absence like a hole in my heart.”
Avon police said Ronan took an Uber to Enfield on August 30th and met with a 17-year-old who was listed as missing last month.
The department is working with the FBI, the state human trafficking team, and Enfield police to find Ronan.
Lt. John Smalberger, with the Avon PD said, “We were able to turn over Ronan’s laptop to the FBI today and they are going to forensically audit the laptop. We’re very hopeful that we’ll really get some useful info off of the laptop.”
Community members have been chipping in, too, raising money for Ronan’s family to hire a private investigator.
Lex said, “Ronan, wherever you are, I hope you know that we love you. You have a whole community rallying behind you.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Avon police at 860-751-8950.
The candlelight vigil is set for 7 p.m. in Avon at the town center gazebo on West Main Street.
