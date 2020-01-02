ESSEX, CT (WFSB) – It’s been always two weeks since a 16-year-old from Essex went missing.
On December 20, Kate Konrad ran away from her high school with a 22-year-old.
Thursday night, hundreds attended a vigil in the center of town.
Konrad was last seen when she was dropped off at Valley Regional High School, but she didn’t show up at her first class. Ever since then, the search has been on and friends are hoping for her safe return.
Inside a packed St. John’s Church in Essex was a vigil for Konrad who was a regular at the church.
“She looked like she was going to go into one building, but I guess when she saw the coast was clear, she did an about-face and walked away from the school,” said Scott Konrad, Kate’s father.
Kate’s parents believe that she ran off with 22-year-old Kyle Sheehan. She’s hasn’t been heard from in almost two weeks.
“You try and raise kids to have the right compass to get through life and this was out of left field,” Scott said.
Police believe the two were heading toward the Smokey Mountains.
“We really don’t have any information, they haven’t developed anything material so we’re in the dark, the world is a big place,” Scott said.
There’s been no trace of either, so family and friends from Valley Regional pulled together for a somber vigil.
Hundreds shows up, candles in hand, to prove that Kate is loved and missed. Their message was that no matter what’s happened, Kate can always come home.
“The outpouring of love and support for you has been amazing. Please come home, you’re a Valley Warrior. There are so many good memories and we need to make more,” said Candace Konrad, Kate’s mother.
Kate’s parents are concerned, but they do say they don’t believe Sheehan is intentionally putting Kate at risk.
State Police believe the pair are in a black 2017 Nissan Sentra with license place AM90073.
Anyone with information is being urged to call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.