COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Tonight hundreds of candles flickered in colchester as the community came together to honor 4 lives that were lost.
Earlier this month Megan Todt, and her 3 children 4 year old Zoe, 11 year old Tyler, and 13 year old Alec were found dead inside their home in celebration, Florida.
Anthony Todt, 44, admitted to the murders, according to police.
New details released on Thursday showed Megan Todt and two of the three children were stabbed. The youngest child had no obvious signs of injuries.
Erin Dobek who is a close friend of the Todt's organized the vigil. She says along with honoring her friends. She wanted a way to help everyone who is grieving, start to heal.
"It’s really been completely devastating like i’m in a movie or nightmare or something like that," family friend Erin Dobek said Friday night.
"I remember meeting his little daughter Zoe. I remember holding her when she was born," Brynne Dobek said.
Anthony Todt was charged with four counts of premeditated murder and cruelty to animals. He was denied bond.
The staff of Family Physical Therapy, one of the Colchester businesses Anthony Todt owned, organized Friday's vigil.
Some of the Todt’s friends say if you want to honor Megan, Tyler, Zoe, and Alec just try to treat people with a little more kindness and compassion. That’s what they did everyday before their lives were cut short.
