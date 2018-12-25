PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – A Plainville family is looking for others to join their fight.
The Iriarte family says their father faces deportation after Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained him more than two weeks ago.
They held a vigil at their family owned El Paso Mexican Restaurant Tuesday evening to tell the story of their father, Isaias Iriarte.
“They just hear the word immigrant but they don’t know the story,” said Bitzania Iriarte, one of Isaias’ children.
The story is Iriarte is a business man, father and husband living in Plainville for nearly two decades.
He is also undocumented.
Earlier this month, his family says ICE agents picked him up for deportation orders before sending him to detention facilities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Strangers, friends and family gathered at the restaurant, grabbing candles, praying, and speaking words of encouragement.
Chris Marinelli was in attendance to support the family. “There’s nothing more American, there’s nothing more Christmas, there’s nothing more Christian than standing by a good family and keeping them together.”
The family hopes this support spills outside of the restaurant so Iriarte can fight his case.
They’re calling on lawmakers to intervene and people to support an online petition with signatures.
Channel 3 has reached out to ICE about the incident and is waiting to hear back.
