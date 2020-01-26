NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly police shooting in West Haven is getting the national spotlight.
Reverend Al Sharpton appeared at a vigil held for a teenager, Mubarak Soulemane. Investigators say he carjacked someone at knife-point before leading police on a chase.
A trooper later shot him before finding a knife.
The civil right activist said he came to Connecticut to call for a thorough investigation.
"I come to New Haven today to put the spotlight on some roaches that took the life of an innocent young man," Sharpton said.
In a fiery speech, Reverend Sharpton spoke inside a crowded First Cavalry Baptist Church.
Family, friends, and leaders attended a vigil for Mubarak Soulemane.
Since his death, tension rose after his deadly encounter with police in West Haven.
Police say Soulemane rammed into cars during this chase.
Once in West Haven, body cam shows what appears to be him reaching for his waistband. Trooper Brian North fired the deadly shots.
North is not allowed to have contact with the public, must drive an unmarked car, and is on desk duty.
As family mourned for the 19-year-old, Gwen Carr showed support.
The mother of Eric Garner, whose death sparked the "I can't breath movement," called the incident an epidemic in minority communities.
"They shot and asked questions later," Carr said. "It shouldn't be like that."
After the vigil, Sharpton discussed the incident on his national TV show.
The Division of Criminal Justice and the Middlesex State's Attorney vowed to conduct a thorough and fair investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.