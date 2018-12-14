WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Waterford family who lost a daughter to domestic violence this week is holding a vigil Friday night.
They want to shed light on the problem and to let other victims living in silence know there is help.
This candlelight vigil was put together by Corina Zukowski’s family, along with organizations that offer help and refuge to those living with a violent domestic partner.
Zukowski, 25, was stabbed to death Monday night in an East Lyme motel room she shared with her boyfriend, Avery Hallbrooks.
Zukowski has three boys including a one-year-old boy with Hallbrooks, who was charged with her murder by East Lyme police.
Her family told Eyewitness News that Zukowski wanted to distance herself from Hallbrooks and improve her life.
The director at Safe Futures, Katherine Verano says the most dangerous moment is when an abused partner decides to leave.
“The most critical time when a victim decides to leave an abuser because the abuser is controlling wants to control their life, isolate them,” said Verano.
Zukowski was the 17th domestic violence homicide victim this year.
Since 2000, last year Connecticut had 246 domestic violence homicides, 213 of those were women, according to the CT Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
If you’d like more information about the Safe Futures program and the hotline, click here.
