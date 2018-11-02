BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - It’s been a week since the tragic shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh that claimed the lives of eleven people.
Today, for the first Sabbath since, Jewish leaders across the nation and here in Connecticut have been holding vigils to honor the victims.
#ShowUpForShabbat spread across social media and the country.
“We’re not afraid to gather on Shabbat, in fact we invite everybody to come in and join us,” said Rabbi Debra Cantor, B’nai Tikvoh-Shalom.
Today, people gathered on the front steps of Bloomfield Town Hall, throughout Connecticut and the nation.
The campaign was started by the American-Jewish Committee to honor the victims of the Pittsburgh shooting and express solidarity and strength against anti-Semitism.
“People ask me what can we do to support the Jewish community. Go to the synagogue tonight, come to my synagogue,” said Rabbi Cantor.
Eleven people were killed and six injured in Saturday’s shooting at the tree of life synagogue in Pittsburgh.
“The idea that these people were gunned down in their safe place on Shabbat was just such an affront,” Rabbi Cantor said.
Shabbat is the Hebrew word for Sabbath and it starts at sundown on Friday with Jewish tradition of prayers, attending synagogue, and having dinner with your family.
Saturday morning, you return to synagogue for services.
Faith leaders and people of all different backgrounds have also been rallying to show their support.
“There’s that wonderful sense of how beautiful it is to be supported and to know we are one,” said Rabbi Cantor.
