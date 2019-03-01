NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A vigil was held Friday evening in memory of two brothers who were killed in a house fire in New Britain last weekend.
Elijah Little, 17, and Shaheen Davis, 29, died in a fire that broke out on Elam Street last Sunday.
The medical examiner said they died from smoke inhalation.
Firefighters were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. last Sunday.
New Britain Fire Chief Raul Ortiz said crews made an aggressive attack from inside of the home for as long as they could.
However, the conditions became so bad that they were unable to get the two trapped men out.
Friends said Elijah tried save his brother Shaheem, but was not able to.
Investigators are still looking into what caused the deadly fire.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family, which can be found here.
A vigil was held Friday on Elam Street at 6:30 p.m., and people were asked to wear black and bring candles and balloons in memory of the brothers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.