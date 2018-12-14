NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – The family of a 20-year-old man killed in a New Britain police involved shooting is remembering his life on the one-year anniversary of his death.
The shooting took place on Dec. 14, 2017 after New Britain police tried to stop a car.
Zoe Dowdell, 20, was shot and killed by police when the driver of the car he was in refused to comply with police order, following a pursuit, and drove head on towards the officers.
Two other men were in the car, a 15-year-old and 18-year-old Noah Young.
The family of one of the boys injured, now 16-year-old Caleb Tisdol, were at the rally to demand answers and seek the truth.
The other two men were not injured.
The families of the three men involved has been asking police to release dash cam video of the incident.
A board hearing was set to determine if the video from the incident would be released to the public.
"Prayer is powerful and is certainly appropriate. I continue to pray for Zoe Dowdell and his family, for my officers and their families, for our New Britain community, and for the conclusion of the independent investigation so all can have the answers they seek," said James Wardwell, New Britain Chief of Police.
The ACLU of Connecticut represents Dowdell's father, Shawn, in his fight to transparency about his son's death.
The families are gathering Friday afternoon across from New Britain City Hall to reflect on the one-year anniversary.
