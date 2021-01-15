WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – It’s been one year since a 19-year-old New Haven teen was shot and killed by a Connecticut State Police trooper.
Mubarak Soulemane was killed by a state trooper following a carjacking and high-speed chase on I-95 in West Haven.
Soulemane’s family and friends held a vigil on the anniversary of his death. Dozens of people gathered under the I-95 overpass where Soulemane was killed.
His family says they appreciate the community coming together to celebrate his life, but they say they’re still waiting for justice and answers.
“He was supposed to be here with us,” said Omo Mohammed.
Flowers, a painting, and candle illuminated the spot where Soulemane was shot and killed. His family said in the 365 days since his death, their only closure has come from the community.
RELATED: Protest, march planned in response to deadly officer-involved shooting
“It shouldn’t take a year to see what obviously happened to my brother,” said Maryann Soulemane.
State police say Soulemane was involved in a carjacking then a high-speed chase that ended in West Haven.
Body camera video shows police surrounding his car with him inside and the windows still rolled up.
RELATED: State police release video of officer-involved shooting that killed teen
The video shows Trooper Brian North shooting Soulemane several times.
Police say they saw Soulemane reaching for something and later found a knife.
“This was yet another horrendous act of violence against a young man of color that was totally unnecessary,” said Attorney Mark Arons.
Attorney Mark Arons says they have a claim pending with the State Claims Commission. They’re still waiting for a police report and the State’s Attorney’s report.
“This is agony. They’re looking for some closure,” Arons said.
The State’s Attorney’s Office released a statement on Thursday saying they’re still investigating the case to determine if the use of force was justified and they extend condolences to Soulemane’s family.
State police say North remains on administrative leave.
“I would like to see Brian North held accountable for killing my son,” Mohammed said.
“We’re going to keep letting his name be heard, keep coming out on these streets, and keep pushing,” Maryanne said.
Arons says the next step is getting the State’s Attorney’s report so they can move forward with a civil suit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.