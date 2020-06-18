NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - Tonight, a candlelit vigil remembered the lives of black people who’ve died in police custody.
In new haven, people stood outside city hall to say the time for change is not now - but long overdue.
Tonight’s vigil hit an especially somber note.
It marks the eve of Juneteenth — a day commemorating when slaves in Texas learned they were free more than 150 years ago.
Fast-forward, black people are saying they’re far from free as long as racism exists.
“I am sick and tired of being sick and tired.”
In a string of prolific stories, George Floyd’s name is also lifted.
For eight minutes and 46 seconds, people at the vigil took a knee.
“I’m scared as a mother with my kids walking in the street, they don’t know what to say — even if they put their hands up,” Denitra Pearson said.
The fear, frustration and hurt collected in a space created by Alpha Phi Alpha.
Hovering over the social unrest, a reckoning in the nation appears as corporate America joins the multicultural and multi-generational outcry.
“These major corporations that are finally waking up and saying that it matters,” Ty Jenkins Jr. said Thursday “That it’s not ok, we’re not going to stand for it. We are now becoming the majority that says, this is not ok.”
At the vigil, we saw the push for more civic engagement especially with the November elections.
From "Bossip", a Black-owned entertainment magazine with a focus on African-American celebrities: "Each year, roughly 7,000 blacks are murdered. Ninety-four percent of the time, the murderer is another black person. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, between 1976 and 2011, there were 279,384 black murder victims. Using the 94 percent figure means that 262,621 were murdered by other blacks. Though blacks are 13 percent of the nation’s population, they account for more than 50 percent of homicide victims. Nationally, black homicide victimization rate is six times that of whites, and in some cities, it’s 22 times that of whites. Coupled with being most of the nation’s homicide victims, blacks are most of the victims of violent personal crimes, such as assault and robbery." In 2018 there were 998 instances of Police use of deadly force against suspects. 456 suspects were White. 229 were Black. Only 47 of the 998 suspects were considered "unarmed". Of these, 23 were White, and 18 were Black. In Chicago, 75% of those murdered were Black. Blacks accounted for 71% of these murders. I don't understand why a vigil is being held for the few unarmed Blacks who died in Police custody, when so many others died at the hands of their alleged brothers. Of course, since All Lives Matter, all deaths should be mourned.
"We have also seen over the last two and a half weeks an especially intense and trying time for America. I am outraged by the senseless and brutal killing of George Floyd. His death amplified the pain, the frustration, and the fear that so many of our fellow Americans live with day in and day out. The protests that have ensued, not only speak to his killing, but also to the centuries of injustice towards African Americans. What we are seeing is the long shadow of original sin in Jamestown, 401 years ago. Liberated by the Civil War, but not equal in the eyes of the law until a 100 years later in 1965. We are still struggling with racism and we have much work to do. Racism and discrimination, structural preferences, patterns of mistreatment, unspoken and unconscious bias have no place in America."
~~ General Mark Milley 11June2020
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
