MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Loved ones are remembering the life of a woman killed in Middletown.
Police caught the suspect in Georgia earlier this week.
People came to Harbor Park looking for comfort and peace.
They also want to cast a light on domestic violence.
As friends and family grapple with the loss, we learned the victim is the mother of two boys.
They confirm her name is Quanisha Burruss.
This prayer vigil is about bringing people together to remember her life.
On Monday, police tell Eyewitness News they found the victim dead with multiple stab wounds at an address on Green Street.
On Wednesday, police captured William Bigaud in Georgia after a traffic stop.
"I want him to have the justice that’s necessary. I want him to have the punishment he so rightfully deserves," said Shanay Fulton.
Friends say he was Buruss' ex-boyfriend and father of her children.
"How could you say you loved their kids and left them without their mother, it's not right," said Tanjah Thompson.
Police issued an extradition warrant for him. He is facing several charges including murder, home invasion, and risk of injury to a minor.
At this memorial, people shared their heartbreak.
"It's not right, the life that he took is so precious, and you left the kids without their mother, how could you say you loved their kids and left them without their mother, it's not right."
Loved ones welcomed the breakthrough in the case but say they don't want to lose another person to domestic violence.
They are sharing stories of survival while letting people know it's okay to reach out for help.
"You have to call the cops. You have to. A lot of times we don’t. You’re afraid to and that’s definitely a stigma among the black and brown community," Fulton said.
There is a GoFundMe page set up for the victim's children. It can be found here.
