COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The Colchester community plans to come together to remember a family investigators say was murdered.
A vigil for the Todt family is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the Colchester Green.
Megan Todt, her three children, and their family pet were found dead inside their most recent home in Celebration, FL.
Anthony Todt, 44, admitted to the murders, according to police.
New details released on Thursday showed Megan Todt and two of the three children were stabbed. The youngest child had no obvious signs of injuries.
Anthony Todt was charged with four counts of premeditated murder and cruelty to animals. He was denied bond.
As the investigation into what happened continues, those in Connecticut who knew the victims are coming together to honor them.
Though the tragedy unfolded more than 1,000 miles away, it hit home for many people in Colchester, where the Todts used to live. The family moved from the town a few years ago.
The staff of Family Physical Therapy, one of the Colchester businesses Anthony Todt owned, organized Friday's vigil.
Those who attend were asked to bring a candle or use the flashlight feature of their cellphones.
