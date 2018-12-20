WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The community will be coming together to pray for a family that was torn apart by a deadly stabbing in West Hartford.
A 12-year-old boy has been charged in the stabbing death of his 12-year-old sister.
Police say it happened Monday afternoon at their home on Stoner drive.
The boy is also accused of stabbing his mom but she is expected to survive.
Flowers now sit at the entrance of their home.
Thursday night’s prayer service will be held at 5:30 at Saint Patrick-Saint Anthony Church in Hartford.
Police have not released the identities of the victims or suspect.
