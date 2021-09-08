AVON, CT (WFSB) - A candlelight vigil is set for Wednesday night for a missing teenager from Avon.
State police issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Ronan Hernsdorf-Smith over the weekend.
Troopers said they were last seen on Aug. 30.
Organizers of the vigil said they disappeared after school and believe they are in grave danger. Their family told Avon police that they believe they were lured by someone in Enfield and could have been trafficked to Virginia.
State police described Hernsdorf-Smith as having brown hair and brown eyes. They are 5'10" tall and weigh about 250 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Avon police at 860-751-8950.
The candlelight vigil is set for 7 p.m. in Avon at the town center gazebo on West Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.