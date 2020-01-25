NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- After tensions ran high this week about a teenager killed in a high speed pursuit with State Police, the two sides involved in discussions have come to an agreement on the status of the Trooper who fired the deadly shots.
Pastors and the Commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection met to discuss a resolution pertaining to Trooper Brian North.
North has been ordered to drive an unmarked car, rather than his State Police issued cruiser, according to Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber.
Additionally, North is not allowed to have contact with the public and will not be assigned to a barrack while he is on desk duty.
"We believe this resolution is in the best interest of the safety of the public and are pleased that the Commissioner was so willing to engage with us on this issue," said Kimber.
North fired the shots that killed 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane following a dangerous Police chase.
The chase began after Soulemane displayed a knife during a carjacking in Norwalk, according to State Police.
Friends and family members will gather on Sunday to remember Mubarak Soulemane, a teenager who was killed after a chase with State Police.
The ceremony for Soulemane will be held at 1 p.m. at First Calvary Baptist Church in New Haven with civil rights leader Al Sharpton.
The Middlesex State's Attorney and Division of Criminal Justice have vowed to conduct a thorough and fair investigation.
Presently, family members, religious leaders, and critics have called for changes to State Police procedures, including de-escalation tactics, and for North to lose his job.
Racism is off the leash - against a white Police Trooper. The thug was a punk, a dangerous criminal with a weapon who threatened another human being in order to take their property. Good riddance. Society is better off without that piece of human garbage who caused so much pain for others. His family should be apologizing to the carjacking victim and the victim should be suing this misguided racist family.
This is similar to an incident in Bridgeport last year in which the criminal recklessly stole a car almost killed like 3 people, and then got into an accident and was eventually shot by police. The public mob should not be able to decide the job status of a police officer. It's nuts.
We're holding a vigil for a carjacker who stole someone's property AT KNIFEPOINT?
Why is this even newsworthy?
If during the chase, this thug had collided with a family of four and killed them. I bet the 5PM news people would be singing a different tune.
Thank you to the Connecticut State police for keeping us safe.
My thoughts and prayers are with the heroic state trooper who was put in a position by this reckless teen to use necessary deadly force. It is sickening and maddening that this incident is being turned into an issue of race. It had nothing to do with race. The video speaks for itself, this teen brought his demise upon himself. Whatever happened to common sense and logic?
[thumbup]totally agree, this is insane on so many levels. Its hard even to figure out where to start.
