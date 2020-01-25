NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Friends and family members will gather on Sunday to remember Mubarak Soulemane, a teenager who was killed after a chase with State Police.
The ceremony for Soulemane will be held at 1 p.m. at First Calvary Baptist Church in New Haven with civil rights leader Al Sharpton.
19-year-old Soulemane was shot and killed by Trooper Brian North following a high speed pursuit on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
The chase began after Soulemane displayed a knife during a carjacking in Norwalk, according to State Police.
The Middlesex State's Attorney and Division of Criminal Justice have vowed to conduct a thorough and fair investigation.
Earlier this week, members of the Greater New Haven Clergy Association met with the Connecticut Public Safety Commission, James Rovella.
Now family members, religious leaders, and critics are calling for changes to State Police procedures, including de-escalation tactics, and for North to lose his job.
