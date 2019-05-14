NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A vigil is set to be held for a New Haven mosque that was ‘intentionally set’ on fire over the weekend.
The vigil for the Diyanet Mosque is scheduled for Thursday at the mosque located 531 Middletown Avenue in New Haven.
The Muslim Coalition of Connecticut is asking people of all or no faith to stand with the mosque against hate.
It was determined by fire investigators that the fire at the mosque on Sunday was ‘intentionally set.'
Following the fire, local leaders are looking to secure funding for security improvements at places of worship.
The vigil will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Anyone who would like to support the Diyanet Mosque can click here.
For more information on the vigil, click here.
